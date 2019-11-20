Regarding “Few offenders showing up for municipal court in St. John, and officials blame court reforms” (Nov. 6): It is a shame that the reporter did not ask a single court-reform proponent for comment. If so, readers may have learned that there are actually simple court reforms that have been shown to increase defendants’ attendance, such as offering court date reminders via text message. They could also allow defendants to choose between attending court in the evening or during the day.
And when speaking about the reforms that stop towns like St. John from arresting people for an inability to pay traffic fines, we must remember why such rules were recently enacted. Municipal police departments were disproportionately targeting black drivers to use them as a revenue stream. And that has still not changed.
It is clear that the city of St. John wants to go back to the old days of “taxation by citation” and using stints in their local debtors’ prison to shake down already-broke citizens. But that isn’t going to make our community equitable or safe, so it’s time to move on.
Keith Rose • Godfrey