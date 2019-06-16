As a Christian heterosexual, I applaud the St. Louis County library’s educational opportunities for and about the LGBTQ community, whether during Pride month or at any time. There are not enough venues for youth and their family members to be able to share, grow and normalize their identities in the community. Too often LGBTQ individuals are vilified and condemned by so-called Christians who interpret scripture to support or justify their own personal beliefs.
Acknowledging a spectrum of gender identity in no way harms our lives. Denying such a spectrum has caused untold damage, and we have lost too many people from suicide who have been made to feel less than human for just being their true selves. Offering educational forums is not going to change someone’s gender identity and should not in any way compromise someone’s religious beliefs, as a person’s gender identity is not a choice but one’s so-called non-inclusive religion clearly is a choice.
Mary Barnhill • Wentzville