Liberal, Missouri, voters think Democrats abandoned them
Liberal, Missouri, voters think Democrats abandoned them

Regarding “Republican voters in Liberal, Missouri, pray for another perfect storm on Election Day” (Oct. 4): There are still a handful of Democrats in this community, I being one of them, and I know why most folks vote the way they do. Many of them have felt abandoned by the Democratic party and truth be told, the Democratic party has not done much in the way of reaching out to these folks. I have not seen a single Democrat on the ballot for several years, and a lot of that has to do with lack of resources or support from the Missouri state Democratic party.

Chad Rogers • Liberal, Mo.

