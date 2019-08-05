Regarding “Trump’s harsh words on ‘squad’ reinforce dark posts online” (July 20) and other recent stories about President Donald Trump’s criticism of the four non-white congresswomen and Elijah Cummings: Liberals are being hooked by Donald Trump’s racist bait. By responding to his carefully worded tweets, they risk being seen by critics as the proponents of racial favoritism, especially toward African Americans. This is to the exclusion of white Americans at a time when stagnant wages and small businesses decline in rural areas. Yes, carefully worded, to avoid explicit mention of race and yet to provoke reactions that allege race and therefore appear racist.
Liberals don’t fully understand that these very tweets deny conditions harming Americans and weaken institutions benefiting Americans — all Americans, regardless of race or gender. Yet, they continue to talk about race when they should be talking about Trump’s contempt for low-income and working-class Americans, thereby winning over whites who feel forgotten by liberal elites who seem to care only about minorities and women. This plays out in Trump’s favor, and the race bait could help his reelection.
Jim Hanson • Collinsville