I recently have watched several episodes of the series “A Very Brady Renovation” on TV. The shows describe how the house that was featured at the opening of each episode of “The Brady Bunch” was renovated to its 1969 condition. The first episode mentioned that the house was recently on the market with an asking price of $1.6 million. The network paid $3.5 million to purchase the house. Hearing that the network paid more than twice the asking price, I immediately concluded that they must have used the St. Louis County Library Board of Directors to negotiate the deal.
Walter Guest • Frontenac