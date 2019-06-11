Regarding “St. Louis County Library system incorporates LGBTQ themes for Pride Month” (May 31): I had the privilege of working my dream job for 15 years at a branch of the St. Louis County Library system. I am dismayed to read that the county library is hosting a month of events on LGBTQ topics. This is the first time I have been glad I no longer work for the library.
As a Christian, I would not have been able to promote these events to families, and especially children, without going against my own beliefs. Library employees are being forced into very uncomfortable situations and decisions about doing their jobs or staying true to their faith. This is unacceptable from an otherwise great employer.
Further, the majority of taxpayers in the county would probably not be pleased to realize this is how the St. Louis County Library spends money. Families coming in for summer reading club books and activities probably don’t appreciate having to deal with controversial subjects.
The library is really being exclusive to a great number of its patrons and alienating the remarkable employees who make it all tick.
The library should be a neutral place for everyone. If it's not going to be neutral, we should all look forward to July’s programs exploring traditional marriage and family life including their historical foundations in the Bible.
Katie Wollgast • Troy Mo.