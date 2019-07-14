As a regular St. Louis County Library user and attendee of their many programs, I would like to comment on the construction of their new office space. This plan has been in motion for some time; the library has made no secret of its intention to build this facility in Frontenac. While I appreciate the concern surrounding the purchase price, the land has been secured and the project should go forward. The library needs additional space; the current headquarters is bursting at the seams. While the public would not use the new facility, we would reap the rewards of a renovated headquarters branch which would provide facilities for the world-class author visits and other programs offered at the location.
Our library system is outstanding, and too often we take it for granted. Library employees often serve as de facto social workers, teachers, childcare employees and advocates while attempting to meet the needs of our diverse community. They provide these services with little thanks from, at times, a demanding and fractious public.
Our library system is the St. Louis County Library system and must take into consideration the needs of our metro area, not the wants of a few, and move forward accordingly.
Sandy Belfi • Chesterfield