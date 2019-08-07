There is one measure that would greatly reduce mass shootings. Make it requirement that all semi-automatic rifles have a non-detachable, five-shot magazine. A shooter would have only five shots as reloading would require feeding in one cartridge at a time. It might also reduce the mindset of invincibility that the shooter might possess.
A five-shot fixed magazine would have no impact on legitimate gun use. Self-defense does not require more than two or three shots. Law enforcement and the military need more than five rounds per magazine as well as detachable magazines, but civilians do not.
We deserve to be safe from mass carnage, enjoy First Amendment rights to peaceful assembly, and still not deny qualified citizens the right to bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment
Marcus Cohn • Ballwin