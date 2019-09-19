Regarding “Police shouldn’t chastise residents for not snitching” (Aug. 26): I agree with many of the points letter writer Jennifer Drake makes about the need for more police presence, jobs, better public transportation, etc. What I cannot wrap my head around is how not “snitching” to help solve the senseless murders of an ever increasing number of children can basically be held hostage by the demand for these services/improvements.
Her own last statement supports this hostage holding: "If the police are not upholding their end of the social contract every day, they have no justification to admonish us if they are not the people we call when tragedy strikes.” Really? Well, may I ask who are you calling to help end these tragedies? Anyone? No one? And how does basically doing “nothing for nothing” help stop more children from suffering the same fate? Shouldn’t their lives mean more than better bus service?
Steve Royer • St. Louis County