lLetter: Be skeptical about government’s war justifications

I am a Vietnam veteran, and although I shouldn’t have to lead with that, I want to be sure that those reading this will better understand my concerns regarding recent actions by our government in the Middle East.
America has a long history of dubious actions that have led us to war. The sinking of the Maine led to the Spanish-American war, the Gulf of Tonkin incident led to our escalation in Vietnam, and the “Weapons of Mass Destruction” led us into the Iraq War. All have been proven false or are open to question. Further, once into these wars, we have often been misled about the success of our efforts.
The Constitution gives Congress the sole power to declare war, but that has been circumvented by every administration since World War II. We should not allow the executive branch to usurp this power or allow those we elected to Congress to avoid taking a vote for or against military intervention.
Whether the assassination of Qassem Soleimani leads to armed conflict remains unknown, but I would hope all of us would have healthy skepticism about the administration’s justification regarding an imminent threat.
Terry Whittaker • St. Louis