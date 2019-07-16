Regarding “Leave the U.S., Trump tells Democratic congresswomen of color” (July 15): President Donald Trump is deliberately planting misinformation against sitting members of Congress, based on gender and skin color. He is purposely inciting hatred and potential violence with lies regarding their birthplaces, similar to what he attempted to do with former President Barack Obama.
This is a pattern of behavior. This isn’t ignorance. This isn’t a mistake. This isn’t misspeaking. This is deliberate.
I urge Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley as well as Rep. Ann Wagner to stand with their colleagues and formally censure President Trump. True Americans will not stand silent while Trump promotes white nationalism. Those who do are not only cowards, they are complicit.
Kristy Creighton • St. Louis