Regarding “Loop Trolley says it needs $700,000 from St. Louis County to keep operating, and will reduce service” (Oct. 14): I say no way. Joe Edwards has done some amazing projects in the Delmar Loop and has helped increase tax revenue while, at the same time, collecting a very tidy profit for himself. Although I can’t say for sure, I would bet there were many tax incentives given for these projects.
Now it would appear that Edwards is a mere mortal like the rest of us and can make a mistake or an error in business planning. This project should stand or fail on its own merit. Although everyone wants to jump on the environmentally friendly bandwagon, given all the costs, a better solution would have been to buy three gasoline, diesel, or natural gas-powered trolley cars to see if the public would warm up to the idea of riding them. If they didn’t, you could scrap the idea and easily sell the trolleys for a minor loss and move on.
Now the Loop Trolley is portrayed as a project too big to fail because of the massive investments in infrastructure and equipment. To increase attendance and commerce in the Loop, I suggest an increased police presence there would have done much more to attract business to an area many people find marginal when it comes to safety concerns. Since Mr. Edwards is a primary property and business owner, it just would have made business sense.
Bruce Westerman • St. Louis County