Regarding “Loop Trolley officials must address why ridership is so dismal and how to fix it” (July 10): The future of the Loop Trolley is in question. Ridership has not lived up to projections and many consider the outlook bleak. As with many community projects that have hit a bottom, sometimes a new opportunity arises that creates a new perspective that can then move the project forward. As a long-term resident of the Delmar Loop, I believe the moment has arrived to consider using the Loop Trolley to boost new educational and economic opportunity and increase ridership.
That said, our team has developed a proposal for a K-12 Smart City science, technology, engineering and math expedition and app that addresses curriculum, app development and other economic potentials.
Students could learn about Smart City technologies, social and economic impacts along the “Delmar Divide.” Along the Loop route, students would collect Smart City data from a small number of environmental sensors with their mobile devices. Students would get off at the University City library, work on their Smart City Expedition assignments and then reboard the trolley.
When done properly, the program could attract K-12 students from across the region as well as nationally.
Utilizing the Loop Trolley as an educational platform for K-12 tech education and creative workforce development could be a significant step to move our students and the region forward.
David Sandel • University City
Founder, iNeighborhoods