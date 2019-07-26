It’s high time we retire the saying, "Love it or leave it." It’s an old and tired admonishment that is popular with authoritarians. The Vietnam protesters heard it often, and they turned out to be right. Being a patriot doesn’t mean keeping your mouth shut. If it did, our Founding Fathers would never have written the Bill of Rights.
If you like freedom of speech for yourself, but not for others, there are plenty of countries where speech freedoms are not universal. Perhaps our supreme leader would be more at home in a more repressive regime. Russia, North Korea, are you listening?
T. Cenova • Sunset Hills