The excessive heat warning is over for St Louis (for now), but let’s not forget those people in our metropolitan area who can’t afford air conditioning. Rents have gone up, and wages can’t keep up.
The rent eats first, which means that sometimes paying for electricity, health care and food are not possible. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, and Reps. Ann Wagner, Blaine Luetkemeyer and William Lacy Clay need to support a renter’s tax credit that would help Missourians pay for rent and air conditioning or heat. Every year we are seeing more extreme weather. It is critical to implement policies now that will make housing and heat and electricity affordable.
Sarah Miller • University City