Regarding “Arguments over electability are an annoying diversion” (Sept. 17): Columnist Leonard Pitts refers to debate over whether Democratic candidates for president are moving “too far to the left,” and asks, “for whom?”
Well, me for one. I’ve voted mostly for Democrats since the mid 1970s. I voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012, and (somewhat reluctantly) for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Although I accept him as our president, I don’t like Donald Trump, as he does not exhibit basic qualities of humility and human compassion necessary for the great leadership that America deserves. I won’t vote for Trump in 2020. But, so far I can’t find a viable Democratic candidate for president who I can vote for, either.
This is because the Democrats have moved so far to the left in their race to become “progressive,” they have left me unapologetically in the dust. I find repulsive their newly acquired extremist positions concerning abortion at any time and gender reassignment paid by taxpayers. Democrats seem to have disdain for law enforcement both in our cities and at our borders. They are willing to reject our largely capitalist economy and embrace socialism to solve problems of climate change and health care.
I want a president who respects human life and religious freedoms, is serious about world peace and the environment, and who does not embrace failed socialist policies.
Charles Guenther • Ladue