This attack on President Donald Trump is an attempt to pull a silent coup and rewrite the 2016 election. We’ve been told all kinds of horrible things about him, none of them true.
When the Trump-hating lawyers of the Mueller report didn’t find a single thing to charge him with, that’s called a witch hunt. When a whistleblower relies on second-hand information and innuendo, gets coached and lawyered-up, then files a report, that's not whistleblowing. When Rep. Adam Schiff goes on television with allegations that are not in the released transcript, that’s called lying.
The Democrats, with media support, have created the illusion that Trump has committed impeachable offenses. The Democrats have totally abandoned helping the American people. They aren’t tackling real-life issues. They are only using tax dollars to run a political operation and overturn an election, while lying by saying they care about us, the little guy.
Where are the real journalists to call these obvious things out? I can’t believe there isn’t one journalist digging into all the phony allegations and giving the American people the real story. The Democrats have created a target-rich environment of one lie after another. The current situation is nothing but the latest attempt by the Democrats to get rid of a duly-elected president. This is insulting to all of us who voted for him.
Steve Sullivan • Weldon Spring