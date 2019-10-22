As a previous fan of the St Louis Cardinals, it has taken me years to see how the organization really cares about its fans and city.
Early in the season, I saw Matt Carpenter standing at second base, holding his crotch and shaking his hips after his first hit of the season. I found this very distasteful.
Upon winning the National League Division Series, Cardinal manager Mike Shildt’s post-game locker room speech was not the Cardinal Way. I cannot believe someone didn’t step up to say something. After all, families with children are the ones who support the team and owners. I also understand this was not to be made public, but someone is always watching. I realize most of the fans who follow every game are adults, but we find it is very distasteful to hear this language from our professional baseball team.
I also have a problem when the announcers who talk about everything except the game, (and we find ourselves turning the sound off). They announce a total of 40,000 in attendance, but then the camera scans the stadium, and I wonder if there are 15,000 people in the restrooms, since so many seats are vacant.
These are the only Cardinals I consider to be professional ball players: Tommy Edman, Kolton Wong, Yadi Molina, Paul Goldschmidt, Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson and all of the bullpen except for Carlos Martinez.
Idel McCullough • St. Peters