Regarding Sen. Mitch McConnell’s guest column, “Withdrawing forces from Syria is a grave mistake” (Oct. 22): While I mostly agree with McConnell’s context about the direction our foreign policies need to take, I find it very disingenuous that he is willing to lay blame on former President Barack Obama in several areas of the article, even citing Obama by name. He also cites Sen. Chuck Schumer by name in a negative light in the article.

However, when talking about the poor policies of the current administration, he is careful to cite “the administration,” never actually using President Donald Trump’s name. It is clear from news reports that the Syria withdrawal is entirely Trump’s decision. Obama’s name appears three times; Trump’s none. Clearly a political and uneven column intended to make Obama look bad while giving Trump a pass.

Dave Schepers • St. Louis County