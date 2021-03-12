Make post-pandemic life more environmentally friendly

Regarding "Energy-related emissions up in December despite pandemic" (March 2): In addition to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, we are living through the sixth mass extinction. Our abuse of the environment is directly related to an increase in the frequency of pandemics.

Climate change causes increased temperatures that allow mosquitoes to live further from the equator for longer periods of times. Mosquitoes can transmit vector-borne diseases like the Zika virus. When forests are destroyed to make way for palm oil plantations, animals are pushed into habitats with a closer proximity to humans. This increases the likelihood of zoonotic diseases that result from transmission of germs from animals to humans.

For food production, we rely on large factory farms where animals in unnatural, sterile environments are especially susceptible to disease. Humans that interact closely with farm animals can contract diseases and spread them to other humans. To prevent future pandemics, our society needs to examine the relationship between human, animal and environmental health. While it is incumbent upon government officials to reform high-level environmental policy, action at the individual level matters too.