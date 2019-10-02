Regarding “Making MetroLink safer is goal of Bi-State refinancing plan to provide $20 million” (July 18): Instead of the “New Public Safety Team,” MetroLink should ask paying passengers as to how to enhance security. Certainly, just making the security personnel friendlier would not solve the problems.
Has Bi-State’s president and chief executive, Taulby Roach, ever ridden the trains on a daily basis? If so, he would not need a safety team to turn to for suggestions.
Perhaps the two cars on each train could be designated for two different types of passengers. The first car should be only for paying passengers who obey the rules. The second car should be for passengers who break the rules and often board trains in groups. Since these individuals ignore the rules recited constantly by the drivers, certainly the rule prohibiting concealed weapons is being ignored as well.
The commonsense solution is that no one should be allowed on the platform without a ticket. Install tall revolving barriers that allow entrance to the platform only after a ticket is purchased. Why don’t security personnel check tickets before passengers walk onto the platform?
In the past, I have enlisted help by texting Metro Public Safety, requesting security personnel on a train. As soon as the problem passengers see the security individual approach the train, they exit the train.
Recently, I had the worst ride ever on MetroLink. Fear exists and rules are broken daily. It is only a matter of time before more people are seriously injured.
Diane George • Swansea