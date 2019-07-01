Regarding “Shildt rails at naysayers, says Cards are playing exciting, fundamental baseball” (June 28): In his first full year of managing the Cardinals, a historic institution, it is understandable that Mike Shildt might feel pressure to deliver to the fan base. Thus, most of what he had to say to Post-Dispatch sports writer Rick Hummel is understandable and human. However, I think he will regret having said this: “I thought this town always appreciated good, clean baseball and effort.”
I can’t remember the last time the fan base was challenged like this by a St. Louis Cardinal.
Tom Kickham • St. Louis