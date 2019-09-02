It is sad to see our government so fractured and ineffective, especially with regard to gun violence. Perhaps it’s time to enlist the private sector to push back against the gun lobby, and finally implement solutions and lobby for safety.
If every gun manufactured, sold and owned was required to be insured against harm from misuse, then insurers (who would undoubtedly profit from such a huge market) would operate the same way that automobile and casualty insurers do by acting to minimize risk. Lobbying for safety regulations, background checks enforcement, limitations on the mentally ill, etc., would yield much the same result as when the insurance industry brought airbags and anti-theft technology to fruition. The John Roberts Supreme Court has already ruled in favor of mandatory health insurance. And what is a bigger health risk in our country than gun violence, gun crime and gun accidents?
Scott Mueller • Webster Groves