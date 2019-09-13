We have wrapped ourselves around the flag and the Second Amendment. It is sacrosanct in America. In fact, it’s not just about owning a .38, rifle or shotgun. The owning of a gun has now morphed into I, as an American, have the right to own any type of gun, automatic or assault weapon of my choice. It is my constitutional right as an American according to the NRA.
The U.S. is the most violent country in the world. We kill our fellow Americans at a rate that ISIS could only dream about. Here in St. Louis, we specialize in random shootings that have left over a dozen children dead.
You have a gun, I have a gun, everybody has a gun. How’s that working for America? How is that making us a strong, vibrant country? The dirty little secret is that many of our fellow Americans are too stupid, mentally disturbed or short tempered to own weapons. The solution? There is none. The Second Amendment is intact and will never be amended. We will continue to mourn deaths, decry violence, then get up and go to work the next day. To quote Walt Kelly’s Pogo comic strip,“We have met the enemy and he is us.”
Greg Gibson • Breckenridge Hills