Regarding “From prison, man with 241-year sentence inspires St. Louis County literacy project” (Sept. 20): I am a lover of books and reading, so I’m having trouble wrapping my head around Tony Messenger’s column.
How can giving this gentleman books and helping him connect to book clubs be so hard to accomplish? And why, other than indifference or laziness, would there be any objection from the Missouri Department of Corrections? There are hundreds, if not thousands, of book clubs in the state — and my guess is many would be happy to donate books and possibly even connect with prisoners to discuss via email or snail mail. I wish Kristen Sorth success in her mission to address this and hope to hear more in Mr. Messenger’s column.
Renee Benage • Ferguson