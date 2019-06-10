Both the gambling and marijuana bills were recently steamrolled through in the final days of the Illinois General Assembly session.
Many lawmakers were so eager to get construction projects in their districts that they voted on the 816-page gambling bill and the 610-page marijuana bill without reading them or knowing what was in them.
Young people do not go to casinos or gamble on slot/video gambling machines. However, they do like sports, cell phone apps and mobile devices. Enticing teens and young adults to gamble on sports will cause harm to them. This is a terrible way to raise revenue.
Some people abuse marijuana. In other states, where marijuana is already legalized, traffic crashes, homelessness, hospitalizations and black market sales have increased.
I believe Illinois is going in the wrong direction with the passage of these bills. Increases in crime, substance abuse, child neglect, traffic fatalities and suicide are some of the resulting social costs that will impact the people of Illinois.
Anita Bedell • Springfield, Ill.
Executive Director, Illinois Church Action on Alcohol and Addiction Problems