Regarding Dan Diehl's July 20 letter to the editor, “Don’t like living in the US? Move to a country you like”: I usually don’t agree with those on the right, but I wholeheartedly concur with the letter writer on this subject.
He wrote that “most of us have no desire to live under the social system that they are pushing.” This is if the “they” he is referring to are those who are fine with an autocrat as a leader and nepotism in the administration, and OK with Cabinet members or appointees enmeshed in scandal, openly disregarding our laws and obstructing justice.
It also applies to those OK with a president who disregards our Constitution and sides with dictators over our intelligence agencies, and who are fine with political opponents being punished and OK with a censored and vilified press.
Then by all means, please don’t let “them” change the way of life in the U.S.
Paul A. Kieselhorst • Maplewood