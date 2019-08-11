In regards to a recent Post-Dispatch editorial cartoon depicting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as “ Moscow Mitch”: As a long time reader, I would have appreciated a little balance and context.
First, we know that the Hillary Clinton campaign paid for, and got, opposition research from abroad. We also know that Russians paid Bill Clinton to speak and that the Clinton Foundation received money from the Russians. If not crooked, it is a gross conflict of interest.
Second, in his opposition to legislation to protect our elections, Mitch McConnell was not comfortable with federal interference in a process that, up until now, is largely local. It seems interference by the federal government only makes things worse.
So rather than attack Mitch McConnell in a partisan manner, why not consider his position objectively? And if you feel a federal solution is proper, present your case with a reasoned argument. That would be more convincing than a partisan cheap shot.
Bill Vierling • St. Louis County