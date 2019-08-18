Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently refused to bring four bipartisan bills on election security to the Senate for a vote. By his refusal, he sent a message to Russia that they can continue to work to control and disrupt our 2020 election, which endangers our democracy.
McConnell took an oath to defend the Constitution. He has violated that oath. He has given aid and comfort to a foreign country in time of war — a cyberwar invading our country. He should be removed from office immediately.
Robert McKay • St. Louis County