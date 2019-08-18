Subscribe for $3 for three months
McConnell wants to consider gun background checks in fall

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles after vote on a hard-won budget deal that would permit the government to resume borrowing to pay all of its obligations and would remove the prospect of a government shutdown in October, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently refused to bring four bipartisan bills on election security to the Senate for a vote. By his refusal, he sent a message to Russia that they can continue to work to control and disrupt our 2020 election, which endangers our democracy.

McConnell took an oath to defend the Constitution. He has violated that oath. He has given aid and comfort to a foreign country in time of war — a cyberwar invading our country. He should be removed from office immediately.

Robert McKay • St. Louis County

Tags

View comments