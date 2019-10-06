Regarding the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump: Why are the media and the left so concerned about seeking any crumbs of evidence against President Trump regarding his phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy? There were never any investigations seeking the far larger crumbs of evidence pointing to Joe Biden and his son Hunter regarding illegal pressure put on a foreign government.
And I wonder why there was so much investigation regarding Mr. Trump seeking foreign support to influence an election, and yet there was no attempt to investigate the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s attempts to have foreign operatives dig up evidence on Mr. Trump via the Steele Dossier?
What happened to equal justice and to equal prosecution of potential wrongdoing in our nation? Doesn’t this imbalance in investigations support Mr. Trump’s allegations of a “witch hunt”?
Bob Gravlin • Florissant