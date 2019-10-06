Red October special: Subscribe now
Ukraine entangled yet again in American political storm

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Regarding the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump: Why are the media and the left so concerned about seeking any crumbs of evidence against President Trump regarding his phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy? There were never any investigations seeking the far larger crumbs of evidence pointing to Joe Biden and his son Hunter regarding illegal pressure put on a foreign government.

And I wonder why there was so much investigation regarding Mr. Trump seeking foreign support to influence an election, and yet there was no attempt to investigate the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s attempts to have foreign operatives dig up evidence on Mr. Trump via the Steele Dossier?

What happened to equal justice and to equal prosecution of potential wrongdoing in our nation? Doesn’t this imbalance in investigations support Mr. Trump’s allegations of a “witch hunt”?

Bob Gravlin • Florissant