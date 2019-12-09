Watching old TV news and reading old newspapers, one striking detail is that decades ago, the media reported on upcoming legislation and upcoming items for concerned citizens to take action on. However, reading the paper or watching the news today, they only talk about what has already happened, too late for their viewers to do anything about it.
For the media to be functional, it must help the citizens hold government and corporations accountable. I want to challenge the Post-Dispatch, as well as all other local media, in 2020 to cover upcoming legislation and talk about who citizens can call or work with to take action before it is too late, rather than after.
The job of the media is to report the truth and hold our systems accountable, not to please corporate advertisers and maximize profit.
Christopher Sudlik • Normandy