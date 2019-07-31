Does the Post-Dispatch realize it’s become just another megaphone for President Donald Trump’s lies? The newspaper was no better than Fox News when it published the bold front page headline: “They hate our country.” This referred to the president’s completely false characterization of the four Democratic congresswomen who are his critics.
The story here is that the gist of his remarks were essentially racist. And then the next day, the Post-Dispatch comes back with a smaller headline at the bottom of the front page, “House condemns Trump’s ‘racist’ tweets.” Your headlines give a megaphone to the lie and a whisper to the truth. This is just one way the media has been wittingly and unwittingly complicit in empowering Trump’s presidency.
Steve Krieckhaus • Ballwin