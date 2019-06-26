Subscribe for 99¢
Missouri rejects license renewal for lone abortion clinic

The Missouri state flag flies outside of the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, the state's last operating abortion clinic, Friday, June 21, 2019. in St. Louis. Missouri's health department said on Friday that it won’t renew the abortion license for the state’s lone clinic, but the St. Louis Planned Parenthood affiliate will be allowed to temporarily perform the procedure under a court order. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “Women should take responsibility for pregnancies” (May 28): Yes women should take 50 percent of the responsibility for pregnancy — but women do not get pregnant alone. Males are involved 100 percent of the time, and therefore, should also be held responsible. I suggest mandating that every male over the age of, say 8 years, be required to be on birth control so they are unable to cause a pregnancy. Without pregnancy, there's no need for abortion. That way, those causing the pregnancies are made to be responsible.

Dorothy Akerson • St. Louis County

Tags

View comments