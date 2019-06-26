Regarding “Women should take responsibility for pregnancies” (May 28): Yes women should take 50 percent of the responsibility for pregnancy — but women do not get pregnant alone. Males are involved 100 percent of the time, and therefore, should also be held responsible. I suggest mandating that every male over the age of, say 8 years, be required to be on birth control so they are unable to cause a pregnancy. Without pregnancy, there's no need for abortion. That way, those causing the pregnancies are made to be responsible.
Dorothy Akerson • St. Louis County