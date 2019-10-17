Regarding “Three years after taking on City Hall, Jim Hayes wins battle, but taxpayers lose big” (Oct. 4): This Tony Messenger column about the city of Crystal Lake Park and residents Bob and CarolAnn Giovando is biased. I believe in reporting that reflects both sides of the argument. The only voice I hear reflected in the article is Mr. Jim Hayes. He is portrayed as a victim, but that’s not the case.
I write not only as a citizen of Crystal Lake Park but also as a former mayor. When Hayes planned to build his home, he called me to discuss what he considered to be the burdensome process of architectural review. The Giovandos followed this process, and their plans were approved. Perhaps mistakes were made but no one was trying to wittingly cut corners. Mr. Hayes was not naive and had ample notification to respond to the building process. Instead, he pursued litigation after the structure was nearly completed.
Mr. Messenger’s column is an example of irresponsible journalism. His reporting foments strife and disparages our elected officials. Crystal Lake Park is a beautiful city managed by people of integrity and good intentions. Although I questioned the appropriateness of either party involved in the lawsuit sitting on the council, there was nothing illegal about Mrs. Giovando serving any more than Mr. Hayes. Mr. Hayes’ victory will not be winning by a handful of votes or getting a house torn down but by contributing to the community by serving the common good.
Bonnie Taylor • Crystal Lake Park