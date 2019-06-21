Regarding “Connecting the dots between dead kids, closing the Workhouse, and landmark bail ruling” (June 15): I always love Tony Messenger’s work but this column stopped my heart with its insight, clarity and courage. And what really struck me deeply was the mention of the great, late Judge Clyde S. Cahill and his powerful quotes in the column.
I was lucky enough to chat briefly with Judge Cahill several times when my former husband, Jerry Mandelstamm, and I would see him around town. What a fabulous man he was. How much we need his words today, following a week where the city both celebrated a Stanley Cup victory and wept for the loss of four children. We do need to take a hard look at ourselves, including our police force.
Messenger’s column calls for all of us to dig deeply to discover our basic goodness, even in these demoralizing times. We are at the core good people, living in a troubled city, and we can all do better than we have done in the past. Thanks to Messenger and people like Blake Strode and Mary Fox for shining a beacon for us to follow.
Ann Mandelstamm • St. Louis