Regarding the letter “MetroLink’s problems would be fixed if leaders rode it” (May 27): Letter writer Martin Knoesel complains that Taulby Roach, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Bi-State Development, does not ride MetroLink.
Well, Roach does ride MetroLink. In my 26 years of riding MetroLink to work downtown, I have seen Roach and his father, John Roach, on the Metrolink frequently. The Roaches were consultants to Bi-State before Taulby took this role. They use the trains for daily transportation to get to their jobs.
When Taulby said the shooting was “terrifying,” he shows empathy toward the passengers. He cannot be on all of the train cars at all times. But as an almost daily passenger on MetroLink, he has personal knowledge of the system.
Roach has made clear that his first priority as chief executive is security. One of his first actions was ousting the old security officials and installing new ones, but the new ones need some time to make significant changes.
MetroLink is one of the best tools we have as a region to fight air pollution and climate change. The world would be a better place if more people rode the train to work instead of driving.
Kathleen Henry • St. Louis