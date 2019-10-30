Team up with us for 99¢
Washington University chancellor inauguration

Alumni, faculty members, and students in the academic procession of the inauguration of Washington University Chancellor Andrew D. Martin applaud after Martin's inaugural address on Oct. 3, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

 Troy Stolt

Regarding “Full-tuition scholarship can still leave low-income students behind” (Oct. 22) by Benjamin Simon: Thanks for this great guest column. Middle-class to low-income kids are paying the price. College costs are out of control and "help" like the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA, is a joke.

Whoever calculates the threshold numbers fails to consider the cost of supporting additional children, a household, daily life (like eating) and paying for health care. Even with my college-age son working while in school, it’s a drop in the tuition bucket.

Julie Padberg-White • St. Louis