Regarding “A doctor’s OK is required for Missouri’s medical marijuana program. Many won’t write one” (June 17): In short, the story said that many doctors can’t prescribe marijuana due to the policies of their employers. This means that decisions about your health possibly are being made by businesspersons without medical degrees or knowledge of patients' particular health circumstances. How disturbing is that?
While it is true that society’s last experience with a substance that was widely inhaled as a product of active combustion did not go so well, should not the choice of which hot ashes we choose to inhale be up to us and our doctors only?
Lastly, if our state’s medical marijuana bill allows home cultivation, then it is truly patient-centric. If it does not, then it is just one more lobbyist’s victory over the people of Missouri.
Tom Ryan • Richmond Heights