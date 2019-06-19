Subscribe for 99¢
Green Health Docs gives area residents hope of medical marijuana prescriptions

Paige Crocker, of Overland, shakes hands with James Boone, of Rosebud, Mo., and his wife, Pat Boone, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at a Green Health Docs clinic in Creve Coeur. Green Health Docs is one of a handful of companies in Missouri set up specifically to certify Missourians for marijuana use by confirming they have a qualifying condition. Missouri residents will be able to apply to buy and use marijuana or infused products for medical purposes beginning on July 4. Photo by Brian Munoz, bmunoz@post-dispatch.com.

 Brian Munoz

Regarding “A doctor’s OK is required for Missouri’s medical marijuana program. Many won’t write one” (June 17): In short, the story said that many doctors can’t prescribe marijuana due to the policies of their employers. This means that decisions about your health possibly are being made by businesspersons without medical degrees or knowledge of patients' particular health circumstances. How disturbing is that?

While it is true that society’s last experience with a substance that was widely inhaled as a product of active combustion did not go so well, should not the choice of which hot ashes we choose to inhale be up to us and our doctors only?

Lastly, if our state’s medical marijuana bill allows home cultivation, then it is truly patient-centric. If it does not, then it is just one more lobbyist’s victory over the people of Missouri.

Tom Ryan • Richmond Heights

Tags

View comments