Regarding “Government moves migrant kids out of Texas detention center after poor conditions exposed” (June 25): Are we about finished whining about conditions at immigrant detention centers? Did these people have tooth brushes, clean water and immaculate bathrooms on their weeks long trek from their homeland to our border? Did anyone invite them to enter our country illegally?
If someone arrives at your doorstep uninvited, are you required to provide food, shelter and ideal living conditions? It’s time Americans stand up to these invaders, turn them around at the border and send them back to their countries. Our nation welcomes all as long as they follow the procedures to enter legally. To those who choose to cross our borders by other nefarious means, we owe nothing; certainly not toothbrushes and bed space.
Jerry Spiniolas • St Louis County