Oftentimes, I fly my flag of veteran status via the caps and shirts I wear. Accordingly, we veterans are often stopped on the street or in other civil exchanges and thanked for our service. The sacrifices that we made to perform that service in the post-World War II era were our contributions to our country. But, as I venture into my 70s, some of these "thanks" are beginning to ring hollow. Many of them come from those who have given little of themselves to make the same sacrifices, leaving me at a loss as to how I should respond.
Military service is not the only way that citizens can serve their country. Volunteer work also counts as "service" to America. Whatever mode one chooses, each citizen of this nation should want to actively participate in supporting America's viability. But, there are those who erroneously think that the people who served did so in the stead of many others. That's not the way it works.
The maintenance of this democracy is a collective effort by everyone who enjoys the fruits of this democracy. One cannot simply or morally take a "bye" on sharing the burdens of keeping this great experiment in rule-of-law governance intact.
John F. Kennedy's immortal words, "Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country," are recklessly ignored today by those who would forsake the heritage and the very fiber of this nation. The preamble to our Constitution is quite clear: "We, the People …"
Richard Yesley • New Athens