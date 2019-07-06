Regarding “Missouri leaves drug-dependent child in medical limbo after taking, then dropping, custody” (June 30): Tony Messenger’s column about Levi Moses has made me ashamed to be a Missourian. The present state administration is “pro-life” and has just passed a draconian anti-choice bill. The heartless and reprehensible lack of care and concern for actual Missouri children is infuriating. What is the matter with these politicians and bureaucrats? Every child deserves adequate medical care. Obviously, these politicians are only pro-birth and not interested in the health and well-being of the living children in our state.
Helen Nelling • University City