Let's demand that Missouri legislators step up and follow California's lead in passing legislation to allow college athletes to share in the billions of dollars in bounty colleges and coaches rake in from NCAA athletic programs. The NCAA threatens to bar and disqualify any California university from college-sponsored athletic competitions. The next step for legislators in California and other states with any guts is to declare the NCAA an oligarchic capitalistic cartel and make it an illegal organization. And in the pleadings rewrite their real name in fact, the National Confiscation Athletic Association, which never contribute to any athletes.
Laurence C. Day • Ladue