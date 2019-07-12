Regarding “If you own a car, smoke or buy gas in Illinois you will be paying more: A look at what fees and taxes state lawmakers hiked” (June 5): The Illinois Legislature recently passed a bill that was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and will generate $45 billion in revenue over 10 years. This bill will be funded by taxes on gasoline, alcohol, cigarettes and gambling.
The funds are dedicated to providing much overdue improvements to roads, bridges, schools, etc. But here in the Show-Me State, our roads and bridges continue to crumble right before our eyes. Stubborn voters reject tax increases as if funds will fall like manna from heaven.
Let me clue you “no-new-taxes” voters to the facts. Without new taxes, there will be no road improvements. The next time you hit a chuckhole the size of a moon crater, think about that.
And, quite frankly, if you don’t smoke, drink alcohol or gamble, the tax will not affect you directly. And if you drive an electric car, you are home free, eh?
Let’s make a Missouri a progressive state instead of a regressive state. Don’t turn your nose up to appeals for new taxes for roads and bridges. That is a very short-sided viewpoint. The roads are crumbling all around you.
Greg Gibson • Breckenridge Hills