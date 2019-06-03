Recently, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he would not replace Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill until 2028 because of counterfeiting concerns. I believe Mnuchin is saying that to appease President Donald Trump.
American consumers can pressure the Treasury Department to bring about the change by simply not paying with or accepting $20 bills.
The $20 bill is frequently used to make payments at cash registers. Most cash registers lack the cash to make change if bills greater than $20 are offered repeatedly for payment. If people did not accept $20 bills at banks and not spend them at stores, the Treasury Department would be forced to change its policy.
Jonathan Hickman • Kirkwood