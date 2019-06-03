Subscribe for $99 and get a FREE t-shirt!
Harriet Tubman is already appearing on $20 bills whether Trump officials like it or not

A New York designer took matters into his own hands after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin delayed replacing Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. MUST CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Dano Wall

 Photo courtesy of Dano Wall

Recently, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he would not replace Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill until 2028 because of counterfeiting concerns. I believe Mnuchin is saying that to appease President Donald Trump.

American consumers can pressure the Treasury Department to bring about the change by simply not paying with or accepting $20 bills.

The $20 bill is frequently used to make payments at cash registers. Most cash registers lack the cash to make change if bills greater than $20 are offered repeatedly for payment. If people did not accept $20 bills at banks and not spend them at stores, the Treasury Department would be forced to change its policy.

Jonathan Hickman • Kirkwood

Tags

View comments