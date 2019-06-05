I have been trying for some time to determine how the pro-choice advocates can use the term “constitutional right” regarding the choice to end the life of an innocent person. I can’t find anything in the U.S. Constitution that gives anyone the “right” to end life in this way.
I wish the "pro-life" advocates would look at the question, and quit using religion as a reason to oppose abortion. I am a Christian and absolutely believe abortion is wrong, not because I am a Christian, but because abortion is a moral issue, and, if we adhere to laws against murder, is also a legal issue.
Jack Whaley • St. Charles