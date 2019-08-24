The shrill rhetoric from the left demanding to do something about gun laws has not changed in decades. Yet, their suggestions are just as ineffective today as they were back then.
The American public is weary of grandstanding politicians who come up with knee-jerk laws. We want them to concentrate their efforts not on the millions of us law-abiding gun owners but on the tiny minority of criminals actually committing the crime. The idea of making guns harder to get is baloney. Banning any gun won’t magically turn an evil person into a good one.
The left and the media have changed what used to be unacceptable behavior into acceptable behavior. High rates of out-of-wedlock children and lack of fathers in the homes are major factors in poverty, crime, drug abuse and many other social problems. Cultural deviancy is everywhere. Our first line of defense against bad behavior is not more laws, but moral values, customs and traditions learned by example from our parents, relatives, teachers and religious leaders.
It seems intuitively obvious to everyone, except those on the left, that additional gun-control laws are only going to be obeyed by law-abiding citizens. News flash to these politicians: criminals don’t obey the myriad laws we have now and don’t plan to abide by any new ones. It should be called criminal violence, not gun violence.
Steve Sullivan • St. Charles