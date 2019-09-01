Subscribe for 99¢
The front page of the Aug. 25 Post-Dispatch offered quite a contrast. In one photo was the sister of Xavier Usanga, mourning the loss of her 7-year-old brother. Xavier is one of more than a dozen children who have died from gun violence recently. He also was a brother to me as a member of my church and child from my parish neighborhood.

The other photo featured a roomful of happy, drinking soccer fans celebrating the arrival of our new Major League Soccer team. Both stories were printed above the fold.

I am glad we have soccer and many great things happening in St. Louis. I am equally looking forward someday to our community having achieved its goal of ending gun violence against children, and the front-page headline and picture of a diverse room of celebrants (business leaders, government, ordinary citizens of all races and backgrounds) raising a toast to having eliminated inequitable social outcomes for the region’s low income children and families.

Doug Rasmussen • St. Louis

