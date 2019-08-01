It seems that the Post-Dispatch, as well as most of the opinions expressed by other readers and editorial writers, all agree that Robert Mueller’s testimony was “disappointing” and lacked “sound bites.” Personally, I was more disappointed in the reviews. Even though Mueller reaffirmed that, yes, President Donald Trump did encourage and welcome Russian interference, and yes, he and his campaign lied about it, this was somehow not enough. Do we not hear things any more unless somebody screams them? Perhaps Mr. Mueller should get a Twitter account. Or go on Fox News.
Judy Stein • University City