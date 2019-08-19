Subscribe for $3 for three months
Advocates: Mississippi plant fires workers left after raid

Workers from PH Foods and their supporters hold signs on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 in Morton, Miss., including one that says “We need work!” in Spanish after workers from the chicken processing plant said they were fired. Workers say the plant fired the majority of remaining workers days after federal agents arrested 99 people there for immigration violations. (AP Photo/Terry Truett)

 Terry Truett

I was listening to NPR recently and heard that a U.S. foreign service officer resigned because he could no longer defend the “naked cruelty” of President Donald Trump in separating children from parents at the border and in having over 600 illegal immigrants arrested in Mississippi just as their children were beginning a new school year. Good for him for resigning, and good for him for calling Trump’s actions what they are: naked cruelty.

I am a Catholic condemning the conditions of family separation at the border, because this is not only a "pro-life" issue, but an issue of human decency as well.

Linda Caravelli • Florissant

