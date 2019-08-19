I was listening to NPR recently and heard that a U.S. foreign service officer resigned because he could no longer defend the “naked cruelty” of President Donald Trump in separating children from parents at the border and in having over 600 illegal immigrants arrested in Mississippi just as their children were beginning a new school year. Good for him for resigning, and good for him for calling Trump’s actions what they are: naked cruelty.
I am a Catholic condemning the conditions of family separation at the border, because this is not only a "pro-life" issue, but an issue of human decency as well.
Linda Caravelli • Florissant