I do not understand why the religious right has felt the need to create a new God. I spent the first 30 years of my life seeking an understanding of life through religion. I was baptized into two denominations and almost plunged into a third. I flirted with the charismatic movement, quit my job, sold my possessions and entered a seminary for a while.
The one resounding belief I was able to glean from this is that if there is a supreme being (and I hope there is), and he or she is not found within the confines of one church or sect or book. The teachings of all historical interpreters of this being (Jesus, Muhammad, Confucius) embrace love, inclusion, compassion, forgiveness, service to others and acceptance as the path to follow.
Those who choose to preach that religion should be judgmental, punishing, exclusionary, political and self-righteous present a new kind of religion, the likes of which I never encountered. They confound me and, in a way, frighten me. Never did I encounter a supposed spiritual community that advocated the practices that we see them uphold today. Never did I find a group of religious people turn their backs on those in need of understanding, shelter and compassion like I see now.
I try to be a good person and do the right thing. I don’t believe some evangelicals today do that. From my perspective, their words and actions do not reflect what I have come to believe are the basic tenets of spirituality and humanity.
Ralf Lucas • Maplewood